One Body, Many Members may have became a non-profit this year, but its genesis began long ago.
For the last five years, LaToya Gamble, director of the group, has provided food and other services to children, elderly, and jobless and homeless families living in extended-stay areas in Carrollton through her catering business Heaven in Your Home. Gamble never received donations to help her work for the community. She relied solely on her company's income to pay for the warm meals, groceries and supplies she offers.
For years, Gamble was barely breaking even financially to hold onto her business. However, being a God-fearing woman, she could never allow herself to stop helping those in need.
"If someone asks me for an extra plate, I give it to them," she said. "I don't know how hungry they are. For all I know, they don't have any food and need that second meal for dinner."
To truly understand why Gamble would risk her business to help others, you must go back to her teenage years when she was homeless. She acknowledges that some of her life choices put her in that situation, but she was just a headstrong youth back then.
Gamble relied on a women's shelter for safety. There were no non-profits then that could find her a place to live and bring her food and clothes. Fortunately, Gamble was able to claw her way out of that lifestyle. She went on to start a family, and the future looked bright.
Years later, she faced a similar situation when financial burdens forced her to move into her mother's home. Gamble was unaware that her mother was also struggling financially, leaving them all without a home. The family had to live in an extended-stay motel for a while.
"When I became established, I knew I wanted to give back to people since we never received help when we stayed in motels," she said.
Gamble and her family were able to escape their misfortune. Ahe went on to establish her catering business. Happy endings like that are not always the case for people in that situation.
As a result of her past, Gamble helps people struggling financially because she was once in their shoes. She said she drops off food to people every day.
Gamble hopes to grow her non-profit to reach more people than in the past. When she began handing out food, she visited people at five motels. Today, she is reaching people staying at nine motels and hopes to add more in the future.
While non-profits across the county work hard to help those in need, One Body, Many Members pleads to the community and fellow non-profits to work in collaboration with one another.
"We got plenty of great organizations in Carroll County, more than enough. But everybody is doing their own separate thing," Gamble said. "My goal is that I want to bring everybody to the table and say 'Hey! Let's work together'."
To help raise funds for the families they assist, One Body, Many Members is partnering with Little Hawaiian Seafood Grill to host a black-tie event, "A Place to Call Home 2021 Gala", on Saturday, March 20, at the Venue on Cedar. The event will include a buffet, a silent auction featuring quilts and artwork from local artists, a live auction, a dessert auction and live entertainment.
All donations will go toward helping families move out of extended-stay motels into a fully-furnished apartment and to help place those living on the streets or woods into motels.
"We want to get them established somewhere," Gamble said. "Let's try and get these people off the streets and out of motels."
To purchase tickets or donate visit heaveninyourhomecatering.com. To reach Gamble for any questions or assistance call 770-769-6181.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.