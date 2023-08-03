The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Almetrius Pate, 30, of Carrollton after he was released from Grady Memorial Hospital where he was treated for head trauma caused by a wreck he was involved in during a chase with CCSO deputies on March 25.
According to a CCSO incident report from Deputy Kelly Bennett, on March 25, Bennett was advised of several four wheelers, dirt bikes and motorcycles driving recklessly on South Highway 27 within the city limits of Carrollton. He was advised that this issue was ongoing and dispatch had received many calls regarding the issue throughout the day.
Bennett found the group of vehicles at the Moneterrey’s Mexican Restaurant on South Park Street. He observed the parking lot which had four wheelers, dirt bikes, and sports type motorcycles in the parking lot. Bennett sat in the Waffle House parking lot to see if the driving patterns of the vehicles were reckless. He observed one male allegedly driving recklessly swerving between others. None of the four wheelers had a registered plate and they were not legal to be operated on the roadways.
Bennett exited the parking lot and attempted to initiate a traffic stop with the group so they could “discuss the driving behavior and what vehicles,” according to the report.
Bennett stated that he activated his emergency lights and siren and the four wheelers began fleeing from him. The four wheelers drove through the median and entered the parking lot of the Tractor Supply and Four Lane BP. Bennett stated that he observed the vehicles attempting to exit the parking lot onto Roop Street and notified dispatch of the four wheelers failing to stop and that he was in pursuit of a four wheeler.
Several four wheelers turned around and went back through the Tractor Supply parking lot towards Highway 27. Bennett pursued a white in color Can-Am on Roop Street towards Dixie Street because “they allegedly appeared to be the most reckless of the group,” according to the report.
The driver, who Bennett later identified as Almetrius Pate, drove the four wheeler in the grass and onto Dixie Street where Deputy Caldon Cook joined the pursuit.
Cook and Bennett pursued Pate, eventually turning right onto South Wire Drive. Pate then proceeded to pass several cars in a no passing zone and was allegedly traveling above the posted speed limit of 25 miles per hour, Cook and Bennett were reportedly going over 60 miles per hour but were still losing ground on Pate.
The three then turned onto Strickland Road where Pate allegedly passed several other vehicles before reaching the intersection with Bledsoe Street. Again, Pate passed more vehicles on Bledsoe Street as he approached the intersection of Bledsoe Street and Newnan Road. Pate lost control of his four wheeler and struck two other vehicles before being ejected from the vehicle.
Pate was on the ground and his helmet had come off. Bennett reported that he could see a cut on his forehead that did not seem severe. He also observed a compound fracture on Pate’s left thigh that was bleeding heavily. Bennett placed a tourniquet to the left leg high on the thigh area to help control the bleeding. Carrollton Fire Department and West Georgia Ambulance arrived on scene to take over medical care. Pate was later taken to the Grady Memorial Hospital by helicopter due to the head trauma he received.
Pate was charged with two counts of Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police, five counts of Reckless Driving, five counts of Failure to Obey Stop Sign, four counts of Weaving over roadway, two counts of failure to yield to a pedestrian at a crosswalk, one count of failure to maintain insurance, one count for no vehicle tag, five counts of aggressive driving, one count for registration and license requirements, three counts for driving within a gore or median, five counts of improper passing on the left, and one count for fail to yield when entering or crossing a roadway. Pate was arrested on Aug. 2, for the March chase and has yet to have a bond set.
