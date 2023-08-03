The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Almetrius Pate, 30, of Carrollton after he was released from Grady Memorial Hospital where he was treated for head trauma caused by a wreck he was involved in during a chase with CCSO deputies on March 25.

According to a CCSO incident report from Deputy Kelly Bennett, on March 25, Bennett was advised of several four wheelers, dirt bikes and motorcycles driving recklessly on South Highway 27 within the city limits of Carrollton. He was advised that this issue was ongoing and dispatch had received many calls regarding the issue throughout the day.