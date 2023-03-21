A Carrollton man has been arrested on drug charges after being evicted.
The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office arrested 33- year-old Samuel Pierce of Carrollton for Felony Possession of Methamphetamine, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance - Schedule Four, and Felony Trafficking in Cocaine, Illegal Drugs, Marijuana or Methamphetamine.
On Sunday, Officer Heather Young responded to a call off of Tree Ridge in Carrollton in reference to an eviction.
Upon arrival Young said she made contact with the tenants who were being evicted. According to the incident report, one of the tenants, Samuel Pierce, "was tripping over his belongings while drooling and foaming at the mouth" as Young tried to speak to him. Young also stated in her report that the tenants had new and used Narcan, a product used to reverse overdoses, in every room of the home from which they were being evicted.
The tenants were then directed to leave the property by Young.
Once on the road, Young got behind the vehicle occupied by the tenants. Pierce was driving the vehicle which Young stated that she followed on Highway 61 towards Carrollton. He proceeded to make a U-turn at the intersection with South Carroll Road. Young continued to follow Pierce and saw him fail to maintain his lane. Young activated the emergency lights to conduct a traffic stop that took place in the Quick Trip parking lot in Villa Rica.
Young approached the driver's side door to make contact with Pierce again who "still appeared to be under the influence," according to Young.
"Pierce was slurring his words and had white foam along the corners of his mouth," Young said.
Young said she instructed Pierce step out of the vehicle and noticed bulges in his waist area and asked Pierce if he had any weapons or drugs which he stated that he did not.
Pierce consented to a search and disclosed that he had previously been arrested on a drug charge and thought he would likely receive probation.
During the search of Pierce, Young noted that he kept taking his hands off the car to reach towards his left side pockets. Young said when she got to the pocket she found a clear plastic bag of white crystal like substance that was suspected to be methamphetamines and a white bag and folded up paper containing gray powder like substance that Young suspected to be a heroin and fentanyl mix. There was also a tube containing 12 and a half alprazolam pills. Pierce claimed that they belong to the passenger, his wife Chrystal, and that she would claim them.
Young asked Chrystal Pierce to step out of the vehicle. After being read the Miranda warning she was asked about the drugs. Chrystal Pierce said she had no clue that her husband had drugs because she thought he was clean, and said she thought they were "going to the Quik Trip to get orange soda."
After Young then read Samuel Pierce his Miranda warning, she said she advised him that his wife said the drugs were not hers and she did not know anything about them.
At that point, Samuel Pierce told Young that he was at the Quik Trip to meet a friend to give him gas money to help them with the move. According to the incident report, Samuel Pierce told Young that his wife had handed him the drugs when they were being pulled over.
Young placed Samuel Pierce under arrest for VGCSA Heroin, VGCSA Methamphetamine, VGCSA Schedule Four, and Trafficking. He was also issued a citation for failure to maintain his lane. Samuel Pierce was transported to Carroll County Jail and has not been given a bond as of yet. His phone was collected as evidence due to the trafficking charge since he was going to the Quik Trip to meet a friend.
