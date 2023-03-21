A Carrollton man has been arrested on drug charges after being evicted.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office arrested 33- year-old Samuel Pierce of Carrollton for Felony Possession of Methamphetamine, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance - Schedule Four, and Felony Trafficking in Cocaine, Illegal Drugs, Marijuana or Methamphetamine.

Trending Videos