If you see me out running, know that it’s a case of absolute necessity. Suffice it to say, I don’t run.
Oh, I have run a few times that come to mind. There was a time or two of running to hurriedly get to the house after a late summer evening game of pickup “baseball” before Momma came looking for me.
Then there was the time half a century ago I was mowing the weeds I called a lawn and ran over a yellow jacket hole next to the fence. Those little boogers swarmed out of there like smoke, and I took off probably the fastest I have ever moved on foot. Made it to the house with only a couple of stings and left the mower running until it ran out of gas.
Up until a year or so ago, I did do a considerable amount of walking around town at a relatively rapid pace. I did this three times a week when my work schedule permitted and before my hip declared enough of this and retired me to a stationary bicycle.
But when I see folks out jogging or running, especially many of my friends including some I grew up with, I now wish I had started running or jogging long ago and could join them. Many my age and older even run in distance events like the annual Peachtree Road Race coming up in July.
If I could run, the first event I would sign up for would be the Bowdon Kiwanis Club’s Apple 5k which will be held later this month on the 29th. A 5k is just a little over three miles and a very popular event for veteran runners as well as beginners and older folks like me.
I like this particular race because it will do a lot for our little town of Bowdon, especially our school students. Jan Gibbs, who is chair of the race committee for the Bowdon Kiwanis Club which is sponsoring the event, said all proceeds will be used to directly benefit students in Bowdon’s schools.
The committee, which also includes Kiwanians Terry Langley, Keith West, Jill Adams, Jay Grizzard and Dave Smith, has been planning the event for several weeks now.
Bowdon Kiwanis has made previous donations to the Bowdon schools for a variety of events including sports teams, the PASS (Partners Assisting Student Success) program, and the BHS band. “The club wants to continue to make donations that will positively impact students in Bowdon,” Gibbs said.
The Bowdon Schools Education Foundation previously hosted a run called the Apple Run, and the Bowdon Kiwanis is building on that previous event, calling it the Bowdon Kiwanis Apple 5K, and plans to make the run an annual event, according to Gibbs.
This year's race is being run in memory of Judy Rowell, who was a longtime school counselor in Bowdon. This is a most fitting honor for Judy who I knew through the Bowdon Area Historical Society where her love for the history of the community showed her love for it and its people.
Donations to the race can be made in her honor by contacting any of the individuals on the run committee. All gifts of $100 will be recognized as "Friends of Judy Rowell."
The start line for the race will be in front of the Bowdon Municipal Building on East College Street, in the same area where the Founders Day Race begins. The race will begin at 8 a.m. Registration is accepted through runsignup.com. The entry fee is $25, but will increase after April 11.
“We hope the community will come out on that day to run, cheer on the runners, and support the Bowdon Kiwanis in this fundraising effort, while celebrating the life of a beautiful person who truly loved Bowdon students and the Bowdon community,” Gibbs said.
I checked with my old aching hip about possibly just walking in the race but got a resounding “no!” for an answer, but I do hope to be there to applaud for all who participate. Do they give a race t-shirt for the longest and loudest applauding?
