Before I do anything else, let me offer a prayer of gratitude on behalf of all those who will soon gather around the diamond altar. Baseball is saved! Hallelujah! As for the fate of Freddie Freeman, he is now a Dodger. The Braves home opener is April 7 against the Reds (four game series), followed by the Nationals, and then they are on the road over Easter weekend in San Diego. We have stepped back from the brink, and life is good.
Speaking of brinks, a few years ago, I read a book by Parker Palmer, a thoughtful educator and writer whose words have guided me over the years. He wrote his latest book as he was turning 80 and gave it the title On the Brink of Everything: Grace, Gravity and Growing Old. The image of being on the brink comes from a conversation with a young mother about her three-year-old daughter whom she described as “on the brink of everything.” Parker Palmer sees a parallel between turning 3 and turning 80: life is about to take off into the great unknown!
It feels like we are the brink of everything — on the brink of world war, on the brink of a financial downturn, on the brink of a political chasm that has grown wider and wider, on the brink of another Coronavirus variant. If we feel a little like we are too close to the edge, it’s because the solid ground has shifted beneath our feet without our permission. We thought we had bedrock beneath us, and we have discovered shifting sand, maybe even quicksand. Life as we know it has changed, and for some, it has changed a lot.
And yet, being on the brink is also a way to describe the excitement of getting married or graduating from college, waiting for a baby to be born or even retiring after a fulfilling career. Being on the brink is an opportunity for something new to emerge. In Parker Palmer’s view, it’s a time of great creativity and hope.
I spend a lot of time around older adults, and what I have learned from them is that every day can be an adventure. Every day, as they say, that you wake up on this side of the dirt, is a good day. Their positive attitude, even in this time, is born from the wisdom of having lived through other tough times. Most people over the age of 75 grew up with very little in the way of material things. They learned to live with gratitude for simple necessities and for the occasional unexpected treat. I don’t think they would go back, but they offer a perspective that I find helpful when I feel overwhelmed by the world. They remind me that the long view of life helps with short-term problems. This too shall pass may be a cliché, but it bears some truth. The way things are in the moment will change, and life will find a way to right itself or at least move in a new direction if we are willing to engage our difficulties with some creativity and hope.
I listened to Ukrainian President Zelensky’s address to the U.S. Congress. He shared a video that captures the heartbreak of the war and the devastation of his beautiful country. He spoke at first through an interpreter, but after the video, he switched to English. He was speaking directly to our leaders and to the American people. I don’t know enough to say what should be done, but my heart was moved to the brink of sadness and anger and hope. He called on our leaders and on us to lead the way for peace. How we will do that is complicated, but the goal is simple. Peace.
I thought of the Prayer of St. Francis. “Lord, make me an instrument of your peace . . . .” On the brink of everything that is violent and destructive, may these simple words guide us toward peace. Baseball is good, but with some creativity and hope, world peace will get us home.
