Omar Santiago Altamirano, 33, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on Sept. 13, 2021.
Funeral service will be conducted on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at 6 p.m. at Walker Funeral Home Chapel in Carrollton.
His viewing will be on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at the funeral home at 8:30 p.m.
For the safety of the family and others everyone must wear mask for the Viewing and the Funeral Services.
Arrangements entrusted to Walker Funeral Home 709 Alabama Street Carrollton, Georgia.
