The Oak Mountain Academy volleyball squad took home a championship trophy this past weekend.
The Lady Warriors won the annual Beast Mode tournament at Lithia Springs High School with an undefeated record on Saturday. Two of Oak Mountain’s players were recognized for the All-Tournament team.
“These girls showed their hearts today [Saturday],” said Britney Mount, head volleyball coach of Oak Mountain Academy. “I am so proud of my girls and their determination.
The Lady Warriors kicked off the tournament against Fellowship Christian School, where they swept the Lady Paladins in two sets. Oak Mountain’s close first set ended 25-23 and the team finished the second set with a nine-point lead, 25-16.
Oak Mountain went on to beat Lithia Springs (25-6, 25-16) in two sets, as well as Villa Rica High School (26-24, 15-7).
The Lady Warriors faced the Lady Paladins once again in the championship match. Oak Mountain started off on the right foot with a 25-17 win in the first set. The second set ended in favor of Fellowship Christian, 20-25, but the Lady Warriors went down fighting, according to Mount, which pushed their momentum to secure a 20-18 victory to clinch the tournament trophy.
Oak Mountain junior Kenzie Reid and sophomore Charlotte Milanese were chosen to the All-Tournament team for their quality efforts throughout the tournament.
“I can’t wait to finish out the remainder of the season and see what they can do at state,” she said.
Oak Mountain’s next match is at home against Young Americans Christian School at 5 p.m. today.
