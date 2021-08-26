OMA uses gaming course as a way to teach critical thinking

This year, Oak Mountain Academy will be taking the concept of gaming and leveling up to specific courses to test students’ critical thinking skills.
“The gaming club, gaming classes — and computer science in general — kind of encompasses all of the core values of our school’s mission, and brings it all together,” said Patrick Yuran, head of school.
“It has become more of a binding fabric within our community because we are now teaching students that have never known a world without technology.”
According to Yuran, OMA has always taught technology starting in pre-k all the way to grade 12. Recently for the upper school, school officials have added specific courses to continue down the information technology pathway, Yuran said.
The new courses include AP computer science, gaming/ web design, and animation simulation.
They will be available to students in grades 9 through 12. However, they are more specifically focused on students in grades 10th and 11th, said Andrew Carnes, Math and Science Teacher at OMA.
By the end of the courses, students will be able to create gaming designs, find errors within their programs, as well as come up with innovative solutions to fix the problems.
Yuran said the courses were chosen by the students, who participated in surveys when selecting which courses they would like to see offered if the school had the ability to do so.
These courses will be taught by first-year teacher Hudson Topper. Before starting at OMA, Topper was in a student-teacher position while obtaining his degree.
“I was teaching in a school setting, but it was after school, like an enrichment program,” said Topper. “So, this will be my first official high school teaching job.”
In addition to this being Topper’s first year teaching, this will also be his first time teaching a gaming course.
According to Yuran, Topper received his certification to teach the gaming courses during this summer.
Although Topper will be teaching gaming, he said he does not really describe himself as much of a person who plays video games.
“I am a much higher%ile game designer than I am a player,” said Topper. “I just played a lot of different games, more so than trying to focus on being very good at just one.
“I really like game designs and just the different types of games there are in general.”
While many may assume that the courses will only focus on playing the game, the courses will be much more than that.
Topper said that at the end of the course, students will be able to develop a higher thinking level skill just by applying gaming techniques.
“When you design games, you are going to have to apply a lot of probability and a lot of math, which are going to correlate with other things,” said Topper. “There will be a lot of critical thinking and specifically the technology aspect of gaming.
“The ability to stay calm when you hit serious errors is a serious talent. Like the ability to Google and understand your problems and just be humble enough to say ‘I do not know, but I have the access to a near-infinite amount of knowledge.’ That’s going to be transferrable no matter where the students go.”
During an interview with the Times-Georgian on Tuesday, Topper said that he was given a lot of freedom with how he will be able to do his job and to teach the course.
“I was given a lot of rein with it and I wanted to see how do I combine the knowledge they are going to get in a very academic sense with something they can practically apply and learn, so that as they learn they see its immediate use,” said Topper.
Topper said that during his classes, he will use a “villainous mindset” method to help his students to be able to apply all different kinds of thinking to find innovative solutions.
“It’s really like a villainous mindset you have to have when you test your programs,” said Topper. “You really have to be the user that wants it to break because users will find a way to break it. It’s that mindset that you have to have to test your product and be as honest with yourself as possible.
“For that reason, I am very fortunate that everyone who is making gaming engines want kids to be able to learn it.”
