Oak Mountain Academy has announced its Class of 2020’s SAT and ACT test results, outperformed state averages.
Oak Mountain Academy’s class of 2020 had a 100% participation rate for the SAT testing and so outperformed the national average for the standardized test.
The private academy saw an average of 1148 in SAT scores, higher than the national average of 1051, which includes both public and private school participation.
The state average only includes data for public school SAT results, but the state’s public school average was 1030, also lower than the private academy. Previously, the class of 2019 had an average composite SAT score of 1272, which was also more than the 2019 national and state average.
For the ACT standardized test, the national average was a composite score of 20, while OMA saw an average of 27 for its composite score.
The academy also reported that for Advanced Placement courses , OMA students outperformed the global and state averages by 17%. Per College Board, national averages for this past year are currently unavailable.
“High performing students combined with a rigorous academic program continue to be a strength within our Oak Mountain Academy community of faith and scholarship,” said Headmaster Patrick Yuran.
“Although our students and teachers were provided a unique opportunity last spring with the immediate transition to remote learning, the solid academic foundation already in existence passed the test and lived up to its expectation. We couldn’t be more proud of our amazing students.”
