One Oak Mountain Academy student has been recognized as a "Commended Student" in the 2022 National Merit Scholarship Program.
Anna Barlett, OMA senior, is one of 34,000 commended students throughout the nation who are being recognized for exceptional academic promise.
According to the National Merit Scholarship Program, commended students placed among the top 50,000 scorers from more than 1.5 million students who entered the 2022 competition by taking the 2020 Preliminary SAT/ National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSWT).
“I am honored to receive this award and would like to thank all of my teachers who helped me to prepare for this test,” said Barlett.
Head of School Patrick Yuran had the pleasure of presenting Barlett with her Letter of Commendation from the school and National Merit Scholarship Corporation, which conducts the program.
“A big congratulations to Anna for this amazing accomplishment,” said Yuran. “We are extremely proud of her and this great success.
“She continues to represent Oak Mountain Academy well, especially with regard to academic excellence.”
While at OMA, Barlett has taken nothing but Advanced Placement (AP) courses. Currently, she is taking AP Physics, AP Calculus, AP English Literature, AP Government, and AP Computer Science.
She has already completed AP U.S. History, AP Psychology, AP Biology, AP European History, and AP English Literature.
On top of academics, Barlett is very active in school. She is the vice-president of student government, and a member of the swim, track, and academic teams, as well as the environmental club, and student ambassador team.
Additionally, Barlett served on the Junior Chamber of Commerce Representative her junior year, as well as yearbook team editor her junior and senior year.
As of now, Barlett is currently searching college options to possibly major in Business.
“She is an exceptional student and young lady,” said Katie Kilgore, Director of Admissions and Marketing. “She loves and supports those around her with her genuine kindness and encouragement.
“Anna is a ‘yes’ student who is always willing to help faculty— including myself. She even helped me over the summer with some mailings. She is a true warrior.”
