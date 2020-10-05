An Oak Mountain senior has been named a Commended Student by the National Merit Scholarship program.
Samuel Erben ('21) was among 34,000 students recognized for their exceptional academic promise, according to a release issued last week by Oak Mountain Academy.
School Headmaster Patrick J. Yuran will present a Letter of Commendation from the school and National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC), which conducts the program
“A big congratulations to Samuel for this amazing accomplishment!," said Yuran. "We are extremely proud of him and this great success! He continues to represent Oak Mountain Academy well, especially with regards to academic excellence.”
Although the students recognized will not continue in the 2021 competition for National Merit Scholarship awards, Commended Students placed among the top 50,000 scorers of more than 1.5 million students who entered the 2021 competition by taking the 2019 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSWT®).
“Those being named Commended Students have demonstrated outstanding potential for academic success,” commented a spokesperson for NMSC. “These students represent a valuable national resource; recognizing their accomplishments, as well as the key role their schools play in their academic development, is vital to the advancement of educational excellence in our nation. We hope that this recognition will help broaden their educational opportunities and encourage them as they continue their pursuit of academic success.”
Founded in 1962, Oak Mountain Academy now has more than 200 students enrolled in grades PreK-3 through 12th grades. Oak Mountain Academy is an innovative school of academic excellence where students receive a personalized, faith-based, college-preparatory education on a vibrant campus that offers dynamic opportunities, empowering them to become leaders committed to living lives of service and integrity.
