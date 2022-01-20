Oak Mountain Academy announced this week that Anna Bartlett has been named the school's STAR Student for 2022. She selected OMA history teacher Josh Pullen as her STAR Teacher.
The selection of STAR Students is based on criteria set by the Student-Teacher Achievement Recognition Program that is sponsored by the Professional Association of Georgia Educators (PAGE). The student must achieve the highest score among his/her fellow seniors on the Scholastic Aptitude Test, and, based on grade-point average, be in the top 10% or top 10 students in their class.
Bartlett has received several academic honors while at Oak Mountain Academy, including College Board Rural & Small Town Recognition, National Merit Commended Student, AP Scholar with Distinction, and UGA Certificate of Merit.
She has also been involved in a variety of activities such as the Student Government Association, National Honor Society, and the cross country and swim teams.
Accepted to a number of colleges, including Georgia Tech and the University of Georgia's Honors College, she is still weighing her options, but has a strong interest in business and architecture.
Bartlett and Pullen will be recognized with other local STAR Students and Teachers on February 3 when the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce and PAGE co-host the 2022 STAR Student-Teacher Achievement Awards Program at the Carroll County Schools Performing Arts Center.
She is the daughter of Maria and Al Bartlett.
