U.S. Olympic Equestrian Team member, Nona Garson, returned to Carrollton on November 26 and 27 for an educational Jumping Clinic, part of Chase Meadow Lane Farm’s 25th anniversary in Clem.

Nineteen horses and riders from as far away as Augusta, GA and Auburn, Ala., and 150 spectators enjoyed hours of instruction from the elite horsewoman, who travels the world to ride, teach and train from her facilities in New Jersey and Wellington, Fla.

