U.S. Olympic Equestrian Team member, Nona Garson, returned to Carrollton on November 26 and 27 for an educational Jumping Clinic, part of Chase Meadow Lane Farm’s 25th anniversary in Clem.
Nineteen horses and riders from as far away as Augusta, GA and Auburn, Ala., and 150 spectators enjoyed hours of instruction from the elite horsewoman, who travels the world to ride, teach and train from her facilities in New Jersey and Wellington, Fla.
County Commissioner, District 4, Steve Fuller, his equestrian granddaughter, Hannah at his side, was on hand Saturday morning to welcome Ms. Garson back to West Georgia. Guests enjoyed delicious barbeque from Grill Master C-WIZ of the Food Network. Boutique Equestrian shopping was provided by CuratedEq of Watkinsville.
In a mounted flag presentation, six-year-old Adrianne Grace Parris, led, by her father, Army veteran John Parris, captured the crowd. Beloved local educator Kimberly Waldrop sang the National Anthem. Dr. Penny Honeycutt, a lifelong equestrian from Spartanburg, SC, offered the invocation. Fair weather prevailed and a wonderful time was had by all.
The visit marks Garson’s 7th visit to West Georgia since receiving a Key to the City of Carrollton in 2002. Since that time, she has coached hundreds of local equestrians and raised thousands of dollars for local charities including Community Outreach, local Boy Scouts and Inner Harbour.
The theme of the weekend was “Keep Showing Up,” the best advice Garson received as a young student and the encouragement she often gives. She brought decades of international riding and jumping experience to educate young riders and provide continuing education for trainers who constantly strive to improve. West Georgia is truly grateful for Garson’s generous contributions to our horse community this Thanksgiving weekend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.