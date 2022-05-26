Olufemi Aremu Anthony Benson, 66, of Atlanta, Georgia, died on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.
The family will receive friends at J. Collins Funeral Home on Thursday, May 26, 2022, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.
The funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Friday, May 27, 2022, 11 a.m.
Interment will follow the service at Meadowbrook Memory Gardens.
To send condolences to the family, visit www.collinsfuneralhome.com.
J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements.
