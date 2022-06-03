Ollie Barry Powell, 57, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on May 31, 2022.
Funeral service will be conducted on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at 11 a.m. Antioch Clem Baptist Church in Carrollton.
His viewing will be on Friday, June 3, 2022, at Walker Funeral Home Chapel in Carrollton from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. for the safety of the family and others everyone attending the funeral service and the viewing must wear a mask.
Arrangements Entrusted To Walker Funeral Home 709 Alabama St., Carrollton GA 30117, (770) 832-9059.
