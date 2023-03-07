Ms. Olivia Geneva Thaxton, age 71, of Temple passed away on Sunday, March 5, 2023. She was born in Atlanta on Saturday, November 10, 1951. Ms. Thaxton was the daughter of the late, William Otis Thaxton and the late, Ida Geneva (Smith) Thaxton. Ms. Thaxton worked for many years as an Office Manager with Honey Baked Ham. She loved animals and watching home renovation shows on HGTV. She was also a talented cook and enjoyed trying new foods. Above all, Ms. Thaxton loved her family and she will be dearly missed. Survivors include her daughter, Leslie Thaxton of Temple; four sisters and three brothers-in-law, Sheilah and Wayne Doyal of Tyrone, Lynn and Larry Elzey of Fayetteville, Tammy Lackey of Senoia, and Terrie and Tony Thuman of Senoia; her grandchildren, Cheyenne Thaxton, Blakely Thaxton, Colby Thaxton, Salem Thaxton, and Kaitlynn Chase. Ms. Thaxton is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and a number of other relatives. In accordance with the family’s arrangements, Ms. Thaxton will be cremated. Memorial services will be conducted on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 2 P.M. from the Hutcheson-Croft Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Billy Rowe officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday, prior to the service, from 1 P.M. until 2 P.M. Messages of condolence can be made to the family by signing the online Tribute Wall at www.croftfuneralhome.com . Hutcheson-Croft Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Temple is entrusted with the arrangements.
Service information
Mar 11
Visitation
Saturday, March 11, 2023
1:00PM-2:00PM
Hutcheson-Croft Funeral Home & Cremation Service
421 Sage St.
Temple, GA 30179
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Mar 11
Memorial Service
Saturday, March 11, 2023
2:00PM
Hutcheson-Croft Funeral Home Chapel
421 Sage Street
Temple, GA 30179
Guaranteed delivery before the Memorial Service begins.
