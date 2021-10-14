Old Pathway Baptist Church will be hosting a Harvest Festival event on Saturday, Oct. 30.
This will be the church’s second year hosting this event. The event will be held at the church, located at 508 Old Airport Road from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
According to Matthew Beasley, choir/song leader and pastor’s assistant, the entire event is free.
Before participating in the event, everyone is required to fill out registration cards. The registration cards will then be exchanged for game tickets and food.
There will be inflatables, hay rides, cake walks, free food, such as hotdogs and barbecue, and decorated cars for trunk-or-treating.
“Free food while it lasts, and fun for all ages,” said Beasley.
There will be approximately 15 to 20 decorated cars on the lot, Beasley said. And each car will have a carnival game along with prizes.
“There will be a lot of prizes given out,” said Beasley. “There will be a first, second, and third place carnival prize for each game.”
Last year, there wasn’t much participation, Beasley said, due to not many people knowing about it. So, this year, Beasley said the church staff have printed a total of one thousand flyers to go out as well as made social media posts.
“Last year, it was mainly just our church kids, and a few kids who were just passing by,” said Beasley.
“We want to get our community to know we care. We are here. And especially if any members of the community needs a church home.”
Pastor Joe Darby said that he hopes this events grows bigger and better each year.
“This is just the beginning of a much bigger vision to reach our community,” said Darby.
