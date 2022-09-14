It isn’t often that a large quorum of a local governing body shows up at a meeting of another body in support of an agenda item of another body’s meeting.
That’s what happened on Tuesday night during the Haralson County Board of Education meeting at the district office.
The City of Tallapoosa’s Mayor, Brett Jones, City Manager Phil Eidson as well as members of the city council showed up in support of an agenda item considered by the Haralson County School Board to turn over ownership of the old gym to the city for recreation purposes.
According to a statement from Haralson County Superintendent Dr. Jerry Bell, the board approved to turn over possession of the Old Gym located on Robertson Ave, Tallapoosa, to the City of Tallapoosa. The City will be responsible for all costs associated with the transfer of the property. Attached are the land dimensions that will accompany the building.
Bell and Jones both told the Gateway-Beacon that the transaction was considered a win-win for both entities involved.
“It continues to benefit our students,” Bell said. “and that’s the bigger purpose. It’s a gym we don’t use any longer. It’s going to a tax-funded entity in the city, and for us it just makes sense, instead of them spending millions for a facility, we can provide that, still use for our kids, they can make the needed repairs and use it for years to come.”
The gym takes a bit of a financial burden from the district, but Bell said it was a building that the district was not putting to use, making the transfer to the city a sensible move.
Jones said it made sense for the city because it had been in use by the city for so many years, and the possession of the building would allow the city to move forward more easily on getting upgrades, and improvements done that are needed.
“There are a lot of needed repairs,” Jones said. “Floors, bathrooms, and being able to do it ourselves. It not being our building, there was a little bit of hesitation.”
Jones said the city is already moving forward on pricing for getting the floor redone. From there the attention will turn toward getting restrooms up to compliance with the American’s with Disabilities Act (ADA). Jones said the upgrades will be done around sports seasons and he hopes all will be done in the next 12 months.
