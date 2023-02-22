Many of the chapter founders of national social fraternities and sororities at West Georgia College in 1971, aka Greek because of their use of the ancient alphabet for their names, will be rolling into town this weekend to celebrate their 53rd anniversary at the college on Maple Street.
For young guys and girls in their late teens and very early 20's who banded together to bring an entirely new from of student involvement, fellowship and service to one of the fastest growing colleges in the southeast, the advent of social frats and sororities on and around the campus took place during one of the nation's most tumultuous eras: Vietnam.
More than five decades have passed since young kids fresh out of high school and on their own for the first time arrived in Carrollton and began looking to make their mark. They toiled to earn a college degree that would prepare them for a career, but at the same time, college life was (and is) supposed to be more than just going to a 7 a.m. chemistry class.
Although West Georgia had professional fraternities and sororities that were closely connected to their academic pursuits, the absence of Greek social organizations whose colonial style houses had lined the campus streets in Athens at the University of Georgia, Georgia Tech in Atlanta, and Auburn on the "Loveliest Village on the Plain for generations were noticeably lacking in Carrollton and at WGC.
A group of students got together in the late 60's persistently badgered and then formally petitioned WGC leadership to allow social fraternities and sororities on campus...initially to no avail.
But their persistence paid off as locally formed social Greek groups were allowed as the first step before the more complicated and expensive process of bringing national fraternities and sororities to West Georgia would begin.
In the short span of less than two years and with the valuable assistance of numerous upstanding local citizens who were members of national fraternities and sororities during their college days, the Greek Scene at West Georgia joined the ranks of their fellow "brothers and sisters" on campuses throughout the nation, from UGA to Notre Dame to Texas to Southern Cal and hundreds of other colleges and thousands of students.
So these forerunners return to Carrollton and West Georgia this weekend to celebrate the 52nd anniversary of their endeavor that brought national social fraternities and sororities here.
But since their last reunion a few years ago, their ranks have thinned. From high octane college kids, they are now in their mid-70s, retired from their careers in education, business, medicine, law and a myriad of other endeavors, and now living the roles of grandparents.
Some will not make the next reunion.
However, for many of the old Greeks coming to town this weekend it will be a return to the late 60s and early 70s in Carrollton, Ga. and the reliving of memories of trips to "Boogie's By the Sea" out by Lake Carroll to stock up for a party at a frat house on Maple, the house by the old Carrollton post office down from the Carroll County Courthouse or the two-story colonial home owned by local trucking magnate B.C. Barnes on the once tree-covered hill on a treeless, level Bankhead Highway plot where a Chinese buffet restaurant now resides.
The hotels will be full of the out-of-town alumni, many of whom will surely don a tattered old fraternity or sorority jersey...if it comes close to fitting. Tales of the good old times in C-Town will undoubtedly be told, including gatherings at the Pizza Palace, take-out from The T-Burger, sandwiches at the Ida-Mac, and special dinners at Danyel's...local eateries from a Carrollton of long ago.
There undoubtedly told tales of dumping out pledges in the middle of the night on a desolate Carroll County road with no way back to campus long before cell phones, panty-raids outside the girls' residence halls, and a plethora of other adventures fostered by fraternity and sorority life at West Georgia College and in Carrollton more than a half-century ago.
And for a few hours this weekend, Carrollton will be a temporary home once again for the granddads and grandmas of today who once called this town home for four years (or more, for some).
Back when Vietnam raged, the guys feared getting a draft notice, girls wore high boots and short skirts, and keg parties on Wednesday nights were the social event of the week.
