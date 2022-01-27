Some recent nights with temperatures dipping into the 20s got me to wondering if I should leave the faucets dripping. Leave them dripping to keep the water pipes from freezing and taking me back in memories a long, long time ago.
Although it is probably warm enough under the house with the water heater and furnace in the enclosed crawl space to keep the pipes from freezing no matter the outside temperature, I remember those days of yore and sometimes frozen plumbing.
I probably don’t need to, but even now I will go out and close the crawl space vents, put insulated covers on the outdoor faucets and, yes, leave the water dripping in the kitchen sink, the bathroom sinks, the shower and the tub which has to be cleaned out first because it is used as storage space, not as a bathing receptacle. And as an added measure of precaution, I leave the cabinet doors open under the sinks that are on an outside wall.
Why the extra effort? Other than an incident several years ago now when the temperature dropped to around 10 degrees a couple of nights and a tiny hole in the insulation where an outside faucet pipe went through the wall allowed the bitter cold air to freeze a basement pipe just inside the wall, we haven’t had a frozen pipe.
Thank the good Lord, though, on that particular day, we just happened to go down into the basement (where we didn’t go very much) and heard it when the pipe burst, otherwise we would still be bailing water, and we don’t even live there anymore.
Freezing cold nights when I was a boy meant sometimes worrying more than just about staying warm inside and putting extra quilts on the bed and turning up the space heaters.
Our house then was not underpinned for a time, meaning the crawl space was not walled in. The pipes were insulated against the cold, but we still let the water drip from the faucets. A little higher water bill was much cheaper than potentially burst pipes and a plumber’s bill.
On the other hand, the open crawl space was a great place to play in the hot days of summer, not just a place for the dogs to nap.
The cool powdery dirt was a welcome setting for playing with make believe toy soldiers and for conjuring up doodle bugs. When the space was enclosed, it became my imaginary “fallout” shelter, making me and my friends “safe” from atomic bombs and such — and from the possibility of frozen water pipes.
Another thing we did at times to help ward off the cold breezes was staple sheets of plastic over the windows. I guess this helped it stay a little warmer, but it sure didn’t do much for being able to see outside, and it wasn’t that easy to remove without ripping it up when spring time came along and it was time to open the windows for a cool breeze.
We don’t employ any of these extra measures now, but just to be sure, I will let the faucets drip on extra cold nights.
