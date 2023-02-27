Ola Laverne Holland, 83, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Friday, February 24, 2023. She was born on November 10, 1939. 

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Meadowbrook Memory Gardens.

To plant a tree in memory of Ola Holland as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

