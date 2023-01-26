WBB Peace Okeke vs UWF

Peace Okeke had 21 points and 10 rebounds in a 71-57 loss to West Florida.

 Photo by Brian Carmicheal

PENSACOLA, FL. - The University of West Georgia women's basketball team dropped their fourth consecutive game, losing 71-57 to the University of West Florida Argonauts Wednesday night.

West Georgia (7-12, 6-10 GSC) was out-rebounded 44-33, allowing 22 offensive rebounds, which led to 26 West Florida (14-5, 14-3 GSC) second chance points.

