PENSACOLA, FL. - The University of West Georgia women's basketball team dropped their fourth consecutive game, losing 71-57 to the University of West Florida Argonauts Wednesday night.
West Georgia (7-12, 6-10 GSC) was out-rebounded 44-33, allowing 22 offensive rebounds, which led to 26 West Florida (14-5, 14-3 GSC) second chance points.
The first five minutes of the first quarter were fairly close, as West Georgia trailed just 13-12 before UWF's Haylee Luttrell knocked down a three at the 4:43 mark in the first quarter. West Florida would and UWG would trade scores for the remainder of the quarter, with Maya Timberlake hitting a three to end the quarter with the Wolves trailing 20-17.
Calie Thrower scored the first three points of the second quarter to tie the game at 20. The Wolves and the Argonauts continued to trade baskets for the first five minutes of the second quarter before UWF would then use a 9-0 run starting at the 4:24 mark to take a 36-27 lead. UWG would snap the run with a layup by Peace Okeke but scored just two more points in the first half, while UWF scored four and took a 40-31 lead into the half.
The Wolves would continue to fight in the third while UWF took a 12-point lead. With 4:34 left to go in the third, a Jaclyn Jarnot layup made the score 49-37. The two teams traded baskets to end the third and West Florida took a 57-41 lead into the final quarter.
The fourth quarter was about as even as can be with both teams scoring 14 points. West Florida would eventually win the game 71-57.
Peace Okeke finished with 21 points and 10 rebounds for her fifth double-double on the year, while Calie Thrower added a career high 16 points. Zoe Pillar and Jarnot led the way for UWF with 24 and 18 points, respectively.
West Georgia is back in action Saturday, January 28, as they play host to in state rival Valdosta State. Tip off is set for 4 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.