Watermelon. Remember with me…a late summer’s day. .you’d played and played until the humidity had finally squeezed all the fun out of the afternoon. You sat, wilting in the heat until finally, someone brought out the watermelon. The skin was cool and waxy. One of your older cousins might have done the pre-cut testing, thumping the melon, listening close to the dark-green skin, proclaiming it, “a good un.” Then somebody older brought out the butcher knife. They’d cut into the melon and with a “crack,” and the sweetness was revealed. Somebody finally handed you a hunk of melon. You took a big bite and something magical happened. The weather changed. It wasn’t hot anymore.

The kids in our family loved watermelon time. It was the only occasion we could ever legitimately spit, even in front of Mama. We tried for distance, mostly. Speed was hard to judge and style was purely speculative. I wasn’t the best spitter in the family, so I liked to launch them out into the lake, leaving the evidence of my feeble spit attempts lost beneath the surface of the water. When I was real little, I wondered out loud if watermelon plants would grow under the lake. Our Papa Ed Garrett assured me, with mischief in his eye, “That’s why they call them watermelons. Because they grow under the water.”