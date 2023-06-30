Watermelon. Remember with me…a late summer’s day. .you’d played and played until the humidity had finally squeezed all the fun out of the afternoon. You sat, wilting in the heat until finally, someone brought out the watermelon. The skin was cool and waxy. One of your older cousins might have done the pre-cut testing, thumping the melon, listening close to the dark-green skin, proclaiming it, “a good un.” Then somebody older brought out the butcher knife. They’d cut into the melon and with a “crack,” and the sweetness was revealed. Somebody finally handed you a hunk of melon. You took a big bite and something magical happened. The weather changed. It wasn’t hot anymore.
The kids in our family loved watermelon time. It was the only occasion we could ever legitimately spit, even in front of Mama. We tried for distance, mostly. Speed was hard to judge and style was purely speculative. I wasn’t the best spitter in the family, so I liked to launch them out into the lake, leaving the evidence of my feeble spit attempts lost beneath the surface of the water. When I was real little, I wondered out loud if watermelon plants would grow under the lake. Our Papa Ed Garrett assured me, with mischief in his eye, “That’s why they call them watermelons. Because they grow under the water.”
Most people, around the world, enjoy watermelons. Here in the southeast, we’re pretty passionate about them. When the heat starts to rise and a wet blanket of humidity begins to creep in on us, our thoughts turn to that summertime treat. Finding a good melon is always a challenge. I’ve seen people in stores pinching them, smelling them, and thumping them. I’ve never possessed the knack of being able to pick a “good un.” That’s why this little article from a past edition of “Farmer’s and Consumer’s Market Bulletin” caught my eye.
The quality of a watermelon is determined by the sugar content, the deep red color and the texture of the flesh.
When buying whole watermelons, look for a firm, slightly dull rind, and fully rounded sides. You can’t tell whether a watermelon is ripe by thumping it. The lower side of the melon should be yellow in color. This is where the melon comes in contact with the soil. If a melon is hard, white or very pale green on the underside, it probably isn’t ripe. You can store a watermelon at room temperature until you cut it.
Flesh should be red, juicy, and firm. Avoid white streaks. Watermelon seeds should be fully-grown, not soft. Once cut, watermelons should be refrigerated. “
There are about 50 different watermelon varieties grown in the U.S. Popular Georgia watermelon varieties include Jubilees, Mardi Gras, Regency and Royal Sweet.
Watermelons thrive on newly cleared soil and often are the first crop grown on land that has been cleared of timber. Once a watermelon is picked from the vine, the total sugar content does not increase. Watermelons are now cultivated in the warm regions on every continent. Watermelons are low in calories and virtually fat-free, and they are a good source of vitamins A and C.
Serving size (10 oz or 1/18 medium melon)
So, now the secret of finding a good melon has been revealed to all of us. But I’m not heading to the grocery store with my newfound skills. Although melons there are mighty satisfying, they are often imported from other places, like Florida and Mexico. They just don’t taste like the melons that we used to grow out of our red-clay soil. Those are the sweetest of all. This year, I’m going to hit the Cotton Mill Farmer’s Market in search of local melon. I hope I can recapture that summer sweetness. Of course, to get the whole effect, I’ll have to dangle my feet off the dock into the cool water of the lake and launch seeds like torpedoes into the watery depths.
Does anyone care to join me?
