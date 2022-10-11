Central's bye week will come to a close a day early next week, as their region matchup with Southeast Whitfield, which was originally scheduled for Friday, Oct. 21, has been moved to Thursday, Oct. 20 due to an officiating shortage in the North West Georgia area.
The game will kick off at Southeast Whitfield High School at 7 p.m.
On Monday, Garrett Burgner of the North West Georgia Football Officials Association sent an announcement to both schools, as well as Lakeview Fort Oglethorpe and LaFayette regarding the officiating shortage, saying, "As you know NWGFOA has been working with other associations across the state to try and cover all of our games on Oct. 21. Unfortunately, no other association was able to help us this week and we are having to move two games off of Oct 21."
Burgner wrote that the two games that had been randomly selected by the GHSA to be rescheduled were Central at Southeast Whitfield and LFO at LaFayette.
The teams had the option to choose whether to play on Thursday or Saturday, and according to Southeast Whitfield's Athletic Director Sean Gray, after a discussion between coaches, the Lions and Raiders decided to play on Thursday.
Central (4-3, 0-2) started their region schedule against the now-top-two teams in Region 7-4A, and they are coming off of a double-overtime loss to Sonoraville in region play last week.
This Thursday night matchup against Southeast Whitfield County (4-3, 0-2) will be a chance for the Lions to get their first region win of the season and fight for a favorable playoff spot.
