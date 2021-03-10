With less than a week until Carroll County voters decide whether to continue the 1-cent sales tax known as SPLOST, county and city leaders are making it known what the tax does for all residents.
Commission Chairman Michelle Morgan hosted a town hall meeting on Monday, featuring leaders from all the county’s municipalities, including Villa Rica’s mayor Gil McDougal.
On Tuesday, District 3 Commissioner Clint Chance spoke to those attending Villa Rica’s City Council meeting about how the local special purpose local option sales tax has improved the county’s communities.
While much of the discussion has focused on how much revenue cities like Villa Rica can expect from the SPLOST ($9 million), there has been less discussion about how the county’s share of the revenue will be invested in the county’s municipalities.
The SPLOST adds 1% to virtually all retail sales made in the county, whether those sales are to city residents or visitors just passing through. Shared between the county and its municipalities, it generates revenues that build capital projects, such as parks, roads and many other facilities. Without it, those upgrades would have to be paid for by increases in property taxes.
The SPLOST has a six-year term and is subject to renewal by referendum. County voters have approved each renewal since the tax was first levied in 1987. The current iteration will expire at the end of this month.
The referendum will be held on Tuesday, March 16. Early voting is underway but will end on Friday. There are two polling places open for voting, one at the county elections office in Carrollton at 423 College Street, and the second in Villa Rica at Powell Park, 524 Leslie Drive. Both are open between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
If the new iteration of the tax is approved, county officials anticipate collecting $119 million in total revenue over the next six years. About 30% of those revenues, county officials estimate, will come from people outside the county.
Villa Rica’s share of the SPLOST revenue will amount to 7.5%, or $9 million over the course of the six-year term. But the county’s share will be 62%, or $74 million, and the projects that the county has planned will impact all the county’s communities, including Villa Rica and Temple.
One of the largest county projects earmarked for the continued SPLOST will be the renovation of county Fire Station No. 9, located in Villa Rica. This small station, built in 1981, has not kept pace with the explosive growth of the city in the decades since it was built, yet it is the busiest in the county.
Chance and county spokesperson Ashley Hulsey told those attending Tuesday’s council meeting that Station 9 is “functionally obsolescent,” yet responded to over 1,900 calls during 2020, many of them involving incidents on Interstate 20.
The county plans to replace the station with a larger, more modern facility that will be located on the now-vacant lot at the corner of highways 78 and 61, where the former State Patrol post stood. The new facility will have three to four bays, with more fire equipment and personnel. It might even be a two-story building, Chance said, with the upstairs given over for meeting or training space.
The county will also be using the SPLOST revenues on other projects already used by many residents in the northern part of the county, including renovations of such county facilities as Little Tallapoosa Park.
At Monday night’s town hall meeting, Mayor McDougal said that the current, 2015 SPLOST has helped Villa Rica pay for road surfacing, police vehicles and other equipment. There was also $1.5 million that helped pay for a new public library.
Of the revenue that the city anticipates over the next six years, McDougal noted that the city has earmarked about half of that amount for the repair of Punkintown Road, which city officials have said presents a safety hazard. The rest of the funds, McDougal said, would be spent on recreation, road resurfacing and public safety.
Meanwhile, Temple anticipates receiving $4.5 million from the SPLOST. Mayor Michael Johnson told the town hall meeting that those funds would be earmarked for projects ranging from renovations and upgrades to city buildings as well as road and sidewalk projects.
Johnson said about $830,000 would be used for new additions to the city park, including a splash pad, a new pavilion, expanding parking facilities and an upgrade to existing recreational facilities. The city also has plans to complete a master plan for the park, and to upgrade a former residential home into a new museum for the city.
The bulk of the money would be used for road projects, including $1.375 million for street resurfacing and repairs, curb and gutter work, and intersection improvements – and that includes preparing the city’s streets for an eventual railroad crossing that would finally cure the traffic nightmare that is created by stalled trains and tractor-trailers that get stuck on the tracks.
During the town hall meeting, the city leaders pointed out that the SPLOST revenues allow many capital projects to be built without raising property taxes. County officials have estimated that the county’s millage rate would need to increase by 6.13 mills annually — or 36.78 mills — over the next six years to make up the revenue generated by the SPLOST.
And during Tuesday’s presentation to the city council, Commissioner Chance pointed out just how expensive the upgrades and purchases planned for the SPLOST would be, costs he said that would be difficult to meet on property tax revenue alone.
Over the next six years, he said, the county plans to resurface many roads – but the cost of doing so, he said, was $90,000 per mile, with an additional cost of $10,000 per mile for thermoplastic striping. Should any bridges need to be replaced, it could cost up to $2 million.
The new fire equipment planned to improve Station 9 will also not come cheaply, he said. One fully equipped fire engine costs $600,000, while a ladder truck can cost $1 million.
