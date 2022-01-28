An officer received minor injuries while making an arrest during a traffic stop after it was determined the suspects had active warrants.
Officer Fran Wallen stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation on Highway 78 at Van Wert Rd on Thursday. The driver was identified as Michael Blaine Hancock, 29, of Villa Rica. The owner of the vehicle was identified as Bobby Ray Tollison, 27, of Bremen. Tollison was the passenger in the vehicle.
It was determined that Hancock had an active warrant for Theft by Receiving during the traffic investigation. Hancock began to resist and a struggle ensued as officers tried to arrest him for his warrant.
Officer Kyle Letorneau assisted Wallen in the arrest attempt. To gain control of Hancock, the officers used pepper spray, and Hancock was taken into custody after a lengthy struggle.
Inside the vehicle, officers located a bag of what they suspect of being methamphetamine, as well as a firearm that had the serial number removed. During this incident a body camera was damaged as well as the officers’ uniforms.
Hancock was arrested and charged with two counts of battery on an officer, two counts of felony obstruction, damage to government property, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm during commission of a crime and possession of a firearm with an altered serial number.
Tollison was also arrested and charged with possession of a firearm during commission of a crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm with altered serial number, and possession of methamphetamine.
Wallen suffered a cut near her eye and a minor injury to her knee. Letorneau sustained an injury to his shoulder and abrasions to his knees and hand. Hancock also had minor injuries from this incident.
