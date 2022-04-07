Local Carroll County law enforcement participates in stepping up enforcement for Georgia’s hands-free law during National Distracted Driving Awareness Month of April.
“As part of our grant we have a minimum number of distracted driver contacts we make each month (25). We do at least two traffic safety classes each month and distracted is one of our categories we educate on. Just last week we participated in the first teen driving summit sponsored by GDOT at UWG and the category that we presented on was distracted driving,” Carroll County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Ashley Hulsey said.
This month, Carrollton Police Department will join law enforcement agencies nationwide to remind drivers about the dangers and consequences of texting and distracted driving, the department announced via their Facebook page.
“The sheriff is very proud of the hard work and effort put forth by our HEAT unit and all our patrol deputies who work hard to keep our roads safe for our citizens and those traveling through Carroll County everyday,” officials said.
Smartphones are an important part of most people’s daily lives, but using them while driving is costing too many people their lives, per the release.
This is why the Governor's Office of Highway Safety (GOHS) is joining state and local law enforcement officers in reminding drivers to save lives on our roads by parking their phone when behind the wheel, according to the release.
“To let everyone understand that our common goal is that we do not want anymore deaths. We do not want anyone injured but we those things happen because people choose to drive distracted,” Georgia State Patrol Lieutenant Maurice Raines said.
State troopers, GOHS Highway Enforcement of Aggressive Traffic (H.E.A.T.) units, and local law enforcement agencies in the 16 GOHS regional Traffic Enforcement Networks are conducting high-visibility enforcement of Georgia's Hands-free law during National Distracted Driving Awareness month in April, the release said.
Drivers who refuse to comply with the state law prohibiting them from having a phone in their hand or supported by their body while on the road risk being issued a ticket.
“Cell phone use is habit-forming. Activate your phone’s “Do Not Disturb” feature, or hands-free features, or put your phone out of reach until you arrive at your destination,” Carrollton Police Department said.
“Phones are a valuable part of our daily lives for communication, entertainment, and commerce, but using your phone while driving can cost you or someone else their life," Governor’s Office of Highway Safety Director Allen Poole said. "We ask all drivers to put their safety and the safety of everyone traveling on the road first by pledging to park their phone before every trip."
The U.S. Department of Transportation's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is partnering with law enforcement agencies for a nationwide effort to reduce distracted-related crashes, deaths, and injuries through high-visibility enforcement of distracted driving laws during the first two weeks of the month.
The number of persons killed in distracted-related crashes in Georgia has decreased since the state's Hands-free law went into effect on July 1, 2018, the release said.
According to NHTSA Fatality Analysis Reporting System (FARS) data, the number of persons killed in distracted driving related crashes in the state decreased in 2020 by 25 percent compared to 2017, the first full year before the hands-free law.
According to NHTSA, almost 32,500 people were killed in distraction-related crashes in the United States from 2011 to 2020.
In 2019, 18 percent of the persons killed in distraction-related crashes in the U.S. were pedestrians, bicyclists, or others using a roadway in some manner where they were not riding in a vehicle.
Nine percent of drivers 15 to 19 years old involved in fatal crashes in the United States in 2019 were reported as distracted, the release said.
Carrollton Police Department recommends “if you are expecting a text message or need to send one, pull over and park your car in a safe location. Once you are safely off the road and parked, it is safe to text.”
“Remember, texting while driving is dangerous and illegal. No text or post is worth ruining someone's day or taking a life,” Carrollton Police Department said.
