Officer Gordy Deputy Repetto and Sergeant Holloway

From left, Officer Chase Gordy, Deputy Jay Repetto and Sgt. Rob Holloway were the three officers injured on April 12, 2021.

Three Carroll County law enforcement officers gathered at Carrollton City Hall to close a chapter following the sentence of Aaron Shelton, an Alabama man that was convicted of numerous charges including felony murder in the 2021 car chase that resulted in the death of his cousin Pier and injuries to multiple officers, one of whom was seriously injured.

Sergeant Rob Holloway, Officer Chase Gordy, and Deputy Jay Repetto spoke to reporters regarding the aftermath of the shooting, which left the three injured after being shot with an AK-47 automatic weapon, with Holloway specifically on retired medical leave after his injuries.