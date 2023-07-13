Three Carroll County law enforcement officers gathered at Carrollton City Hall to close a chapter following the sentence of Aaron Shelton, an Alabama man that was convicted of numerous charges including felony murder in the 2021 car chase that resulted in the death of his cousin Pier and injuries to multiple officers, one of whom was seriously injured.
Sergeant Rob Holloway, Officer Chase Gordy, and Deputy Jay Repetto spoke to reporters regarding the aftermath of the shooting, which left the three injured after being shot with an AK-47 automatic weapon, with Holloway specifically on retired medical leave after his injuries.
On July 13, 2023 Shelton was officially sentenced for the 2021 incident. Officers discussed the closure and next measures in carrying out their professional and personal duties as law enforcement and victims.
Evidence presented in court raised raw emotions for the family and the victims.
“During the trial it feels like it was a lot of emotions going through everybody’s mental status but today finally brought in what we needed to come and bind with that conclusion,” Gordy said. “I even contemplated on not doing an impact statement. My first couple of words I was already stuttering, it’s definitely a scary thing to do but something that needed to be done.”
Through what the officers said they perceived was a lack of remorse on Shelton’s part throughout the trial, Holloway emphasized the importance of forgiveness, despite his physical and emotional scars.
“Emotions were high watching videos and seeing the timeline put together,” Holloway said. “When me and my wife gave our impact statements I was able to look at him in the face and tell him I forgive you and I pray for your salvation.”
The three plan to move forward. Gordy said he will continue his law enforcement duties, Holloway has focused on therapy and group volunteering, and at the age of 67, Repetto said he is contemplating retirement.
“I don’t know about closure but it’s kind of like a weight has been lifted a little bit especially after I gave my testimony during the trial,” said Repetto said. “Unfortunately for me I have been dealing with shades of PTSD for years and years and this just kind of really went over the top and I’ve had a really hard time with it, but today it just seemed that he got the sentence that he deserves.”
Despite the tragedy, the three have found a positive outlook, creating an indescribable bond and supporting one another through the healing process. Throughout this process, the Carroll County community has also shown support and appreciation for all law enforcement does.
“Every second counts, I signed up for this job knowing the dangers of what might be,” Gordy said. “You don’t know when a car crash is going to happen if there’s gonna be a fatality or anything so every second counts, live life to the fullest, love your loved ones. You don’t know when something like this will happen and when you will be able to say your final goodbyes.”
The devastating process began on April 12, 2021 and came to an end two years later.
“Certain actions have certain consequences, people don’t understand that when you do things like Aaron Shelton did there are gonna be consequences and today will serve that consequence,” Gordy said.
