Three Carroll County law enforcement officers continue their recovery after being injured in the line of duty last week.
Meanwhile, the three agencies they represent — the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, Carrollton Police Department and Villa Rica Police Department — are asking everyone to keep the officers in their prayers as they continue on the long road to recovery.
On April 12, Deputy Jay Repetto, Carrollton Police Sgt. Rob Holloway and Villa Rica policeman Chase Gordy were all injured as they responded to a car chase that began on Interstate 20 and ended near Ithica Elementary School on Highway 61 near Villa Rica. A gunman armed with an AK-47 fired on the officers during the chase, and he was eventually killed when he tried to ambush two officers on Whitworth Road. Authorities were able to arrest a man they say was his accomplice during the incident.
Since the incident, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has not released more information about the incident. But both Repetto and Gordy have been released from hospitals and are recovering from their wounds. Only Holloway remains hospitalized at Grady Memorial Hospital, although his doctors report that they are pleased with his progress.
No information has been disclosed about when he will be able to return home from Grady. Officers within the department have been taking turns in keeping him company.
“Although he is stable, it is hard to say how he will recover,” said Carrollton Police Chief Joel Richards.
Before the incident, Holloway had been scheduled to be at his son’s Senior Academic Achievement award ceremony at Carrollton High School. Since he couldn’t attend, his fellow officers made it their mission to ensure Holloway would be able to watch the ceremony virtually.
Afterward, the Carrollton Police Department shared their support for Holloway and his family on their Facebook page:
“Tonight, we had the honor and pleasure of representing Sgt. Rob Holloway at Grady’s (his son) senior Academic Achievement Awards. It was a special, emotional, ceremony where we were all taken aback at the standing ovation for Sgt. Holloway and all of law enforcement.
“Thanks to technology, Sgt. Holloway was able to watch from ATL. This is family. This is the thin blue line.”
Meanwhile, VRPD policeman Gordy was released from the hospital last Tuesday and was escorted home by fellow officers.
“Even with all the pain Gordy is facing, he still manages to stay in good spirits,” says Villa Rica Captain Keith Shaddix. “We expect for him to have a full recovery.”
Also, Repetto created a fundraiser as a “birthday gift to himself.” He calls it “The Wounded Blue,” a non-profit set up to contribute to injured or disabled law enforcement officers. As of today, there have been 34 donations reaching a total of $1,536 out of $2,000.
In an effort to give back to the officers, GoFundMe pages have been created for Holloway and Gordy, both of which can be found through the GoFundMe website.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the GoFundMe page for Holloway had surpassed the goal of $20,000, sitting at $51,828. The page for Gordy was at $17,500 with a goal of $20,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.