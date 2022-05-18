After growing up in a military family, McKenzie O’Bannon chose a slightly different course, serving the Villa Rica community as a patrol officer.
O’Bannon’s father was a member of the Air Force, which caused her family to move from place to place.
“I moved all the time," O'Bannon said. "But I met great people and made amazing friends along the way. I’ve lived in Florida for eight years and Georgia for 10 years.”
In high school, O’Bannon initially wanted to follow in her father’s footsteps.
“My goal in high school was to become a military police officer once I enlisted. However, I changed course, and I attended a local college where I obtained my associates degree. After I got my degree I pursued my career in law enforcement,” she said.
O’Bannon graduated from North Central Police Academy in 2018 with an associate’s degree in criminal justice, and she plans to obtain her bachelor’s in the future. She is also educated in Crisis Intervention Training (CIT) & advanced report writing.
She started her career with the Villa Rica Police Department in 2018 as well, and since then, she has received two Officer of the Quarter awards from the department.
“It’s an absolute privilege to be able to serve my community," O'Bannon said. "It’s definitely my calling and my passion. It is not what you are, it is what you do. I enjoy interacting with different kinds of people.”
She addressed some of the overlooked aspects of being an officer, saying, “I feel like law enforcement professionals feel the pressure of constantly being under the microscope of the public eye while performing their jobs and answering inservice calls. Society has put a negative outlook on law enforcement, and I don’t feel like the negative stories accurately represent our police force.”
“This line of work is not for everyone,” O’Bannon said. “It takes someone who is courageous, brave, and [has] the ability to go above and beyond what’s required of them to serve our community and to keep them safe. We are the hat of all trades.”
“Officers are human too, and we’re going to make mistakes or, for some, even do the wrong things," she added.”
O’Bannon also made sure to address acts that deserve commendation, saying, “there are several untold stories of officers committing acts of kindness and good deeds.”
O’Bannon made sure to not leave her positive stories untold, starting first with a memory from Christmas day.
“It was 10 degrees outside that day, and it was freezing. Myself and Officer O’Neal responded to a call in reference to hearing moaning sounds coming from the dumpster in an apartment complex. We later discovered a very malnourished puppy on the brink of death tied up in a trash bag.”
“I honestly was not sure if the pup was going to make it," she said. "We managed to get the dog out of the bag and tried everything we could to keep her warm and keep her alert. It was apparent she was having a hard time breathing.”
“We were able to get the pup to a local vet and managed to get the pup the help she needed. Miraculously, we saved her life, with the help from the vet of course,” she said.
O’Bannon also outlined another story from a time on the night shift. At the time, the department was experiencing an increase in vehicle break-ins.
“We received a call of an entering auto that was in process and without hesitation every officer on our shift jumped to the call. The suspect left on foot and we were later able to set up a perimeter where the suspect was located.”
“After some time of walking through creeks and getting scraped by briars we were able to get the suspect into custody. Team work makes the dream work,” she said.
O’Bannon’s advice to potential future law enforcement officials was simple.
“Be prepared to learn from mistakes, no one is perfect. Invest in yourself to set yourself up for success,” O’Bannon said. “Make goals for yourself.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.