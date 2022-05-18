Nick Klein, a Franklin native, became a Carrollton Police Officer by chance. Following his time in the U.S. Army, his initial goal was to become a Federal Air Marshal, but after a year-long hiring process, he was not selected.
“My best friend Dustin Jackson introduced me to Deputy Chief Chris Dobbs after I wasn’t selected,” Klein said. “Chief Dobbs sold me on the department and I applied shortly after we met.”
Klein has now been with the Carrollton Police Department for five years, and he is currently a part of the K-9 Unit.
“My law enforcement career has consisted of voluntarily working on each of our patrol shifts, holding a supervisory role for one of our night shifts and now teaming up with my partner Jack,” he said.
Klein said his job means a lot to him, as he said, “If you were to ask me what my favorite thing about being a police officer is, I would have to say it’s being a protector.”
Klein established that at any given moment, “someone is being taken advantage of.”
“They are being subjected to harsh conditions," Klein said. "They are being abused, exposed, and manipulated. Unfortunately, victims haven’t met myself and the other law enforcement officers who take their well-being to heart, who want them to be happy and healthy.”
“Once they meet us, we will give them the answers and insight they need to improve themselves,” he added.
Regarding community support for law enforcement, Klein said, “I honestly believe that 99 percent of our Carrollton community support us. I see that every day. It’s easy to get focused on the one percent of the community that doesn’t support us because of what media can do. However, those same non-supporters end up supporting us anyway when it benefits them.”
Klein’s career with the CPD has not been without certain everyday challenges.
“My alarm is off at 2:15 am every morning I work so I can accomplish things before having to be at shift briefings at 5:15. Regardless of how many times I do it, I still fight with myself getting out of bed that early,” he said.
After all his experience, Klein had one particular memory of his time on the force that stood out.
“I once [had] a gentleman tell me that he had a pap smear and it said his colon was blocked,” said Klein. “Yeah, I’m still trying to figure that one out.”
Giving advice for upcoming law enforcement officials, Klein said, “Be cautious because this line of work will change you. This career is going to give you front row tickets to everything the world has to show, good and bad.”
