An officer involved car crash that occurred early Sunday morning left one person involved dead and others with non-life threatening injuries.
According to preliminary findings of a crash investigation by Georgia State Patrol Post 4 Villa Rica, on Sept. 25, at approximately 2 a.m., a Georgia State Patrol Trooper was dispatched to a fatal crash on Georgia Highway 113 in Carroll County.
According to GSP officials, a Carrollton Police Department officer was pursuing a Honda Accord and lost visual of the Honda. As the Dodge Charger patrol vehicle came around a curve, the Honda had wrecked and was perpendicular in the roadway on its passenger side and the Charger struck the Honda in its roof, per GSP.
According to GSP, the passenger of the Honda succumbed to his injuries on scene and the driver of the Honda was airlifted to Grady Hospital in Atlanta with non-life-threatening injuries.
The officer driving the Charger was transported to Tanner Carrollton with non-life-threatening injuries, per GSP. The Carroll County Coroner’s Office and Austell Police Department are assisting in the notification of next of kin and have not been notified at this time.
“Everything has been turned over to GSP and it’s their investigation. The incident is under review here as is our policy to internally review all vehicle pursuits and officer-involved accidents,” CPD officials said.
This is an ongoing investigation. The GSP Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team (SCRTD) is conducting a follow-up investigation.
