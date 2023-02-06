Sometimes a good half is all that’s needed. The Carrolton Trojans got a great half collectively and individually from Caleb Odom, who scored 19 of his game-high 21 points in the first 16 minutes, including five of his six dunks — each one seemingly bigger than the one before it — in a 58-49 win at home over the Campbell Spartans on Friday night.
The Trojans started hot with a bucket by OB Watkins and a three by Keshaun Pace. Odom’s dunks put Carrollton in the driver’s seat on two different possessions. One put the home team up 9-2. That electrified the crowd and the Trojans’ defense. A couple of quick steals immediately after Odom’s first slam of the night put Carrollton up 13-2 before four minutes had passed.
Odom dunked again on a putback after a miss by Hudson Blackmon.
Odom had 13 in the quarter. The Trojans led by 11 points just before the buzzer until a charging call put Campbell at the line with .5 seconds to go. Carrollton settled for a 24-14 lead after the first eight minutes.
It took a little bit longer in the second quarter, but Pace mimicked the first quarter hitting a three from the left corner, the Trojans’ first points of the period.
Again, Carrollton opened up a quarter with five straight. Meanwhile, the Spartans went cold from the floor, not hitting a field goal until the 3:36 mark.
Thirty seconds later, Odom’s third dunk of the night was a rim-rocker and put Carrollton up 31-16 with just over two and a half minutes to play in the first half.
Watkins got the next four, two on a dribble drive and scoop shot and two more at the foul line which put the Trojans up by 19 points.
Odom’s fourth dunk came after snagging a rebound off the rim. Instead of pushing an outlet pass to a guard, he became point center, sprinting down the middle of the floor for the coast-to-coast jam.
His fifth came at the buzzer on an alley-oop from Cameron Merritt. That put the Trojans up 43-20 going into the half.
Campbell made a bit of a run outscoring Carrollton 22-10 in the first 11 minutes of the second half to get to within 11 points.
Campbell got no closer than nine in the final margin.
Pace closed out his night with a pair of threes, and 11 points.
Girls
Is three minutes an eternity? For the Carrolton Lady Trojans, it took nearly three minutes to score their first bucket on Friday night.
Carrollton watched the Campbell Spartans take a double-digit lead, but they answered with a 15-0 run which sparked the Lady Trojans to a 49-39 win.
That first bucket was a three by Cece Spencer at the 5:06 mark of the first quarter.
Her three-point shooting proved critical.
But Campbell scored eight straight points, two buckets off turnovers and one off a fast break after a Carrollton miss. It was Cece Spencer’s runner in the lane with 40 seconds left in the quarter that stopped the run. She and Madison Swint each finished the night with 12 points each to lead Carrollton.
But it didn’t keep the Lady Trojans from looking up at a 10-5 deficit at the end of the period.
Throughout the first half, Campbell pushed the issue, even running the floor on Lady Trojans’ makes and building a 15-7 lead midway through the second quarter.
That’s when Carrollton deployed pressure, but even when the Lady Trojans made something happen on defense, the finish wasn’t there.
That allowed Campbell to widen the gap to 13 points, 20-7.
The Lady Trojans went on a late run, scoring 10 straight and cutting Campbell’s lead to 21-17 at the half started by a put back by Laura Mitchell.
Carrollton continued the run to open the second half, scoring five more including a lead-grabbing three by Cece Spencer.
It took just three and a half minutes of the third quarter for Carrollton to put 12 points on the scoreboard. Another half dozen in the last three minutes converted a four-point deficit at halftime to a 35-32 lead going into the fourth.
The Lady Trojans outscored Campbell 9-4 to open the fourth including a three from Mya Jones.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.