Odom Dunk vs Campbell

Caleb Odom goes up for one of his six dunks against Campbell last Friday in a 58-49 region win.

 Photo by Brian Carmicheal

Sometimes a good half is all that’s needed. The Carrolton Trojans got a great half collectively and individually from Caleb Odom, who scored 19 of his game-high 21 points in the first 16 minutes, including five of his six dunks — each one seemingly bigger than the one before it — in a 58-49 win at home over the Campbell Spartans on Friday night.

The Trojans started hot with a bucket by OB Watkins and a three by Keshaun Pace. Odom’s dunks put Carrollton in the driver’s seat on two different possessions. One put the home team up 9-2. That electrified the crowd and the Trojans’ defense. A couple of quick steals immediately after Odom’s first slam of the night put Carrollton up 13-2 before four minutes had passed.

Trending Videos