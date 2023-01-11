Carrollton Trojans Bryce Hicks and Caleb Odom were both named to MaxPreps' Junior All-America team on Wednesday.
The team includes outstanding juniors from high schools around the United States. According to MaxPreps, selection is based on, "team success, individual production and local, regional and state honors from recently-completed season."
Carrollton was one of just eleven high schools in total that had at least two athletes on this year's list. The Trojans joined the likes of IMG Academy, Buford, and other notable programs with two athletes on the list. In total, 44 schools had at least one athlete to make the cut.
In the Trojans' state-runner-up season, Hicks rushed for 1,623 yards and 22 touchdowns on top of being one of the team's leading receivers with 751 yards and 10 touchdowns through the air.
And speaking of leading receivers, junior Caleb Odom was exactly that for Carrollton this season in his junior year, racking up a total of 64 receptions that went for 1,121 yards and 13 touchdowns, including a 167-yard, one touchdown night in the state championship game.
For reference, the article by MaxPreps cited past athletes who have been a part of the Junior All America team.
These include the following: Derrick Henry (2011), Mark Andrews (2012), Minkah Fitzpatrick (2013), Nick Bosa (2014), Tee Higgins (2015), Micah Parsons (2016), Garrett Wilson (2017), Bryce Young (2018), Caleb Williams (2019) and Travis Hunter (2020).
