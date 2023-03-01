Mrs. Odessa Johnson, age 73, Carrollton, GA died on February 26, 2023. Celebration of Life services will be held on Friday March 3, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 602 Newnan Rd, Carrollton, GA 30117, Overseer Charles West, Eulogist. Interment will follow at Carrollton City Cemetery. Viewing will be Thursday March 2, 2023 from 2-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Final arrangements entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.
