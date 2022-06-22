The Oak Ridge Boys’ scheduled appearance in Carrollton this Saturday at Maroon Fest has been canceled due to illness of one of its members.
Joe Bonsall is sideline with what he confirmed on Twitter as “pulmonary embolisms.”
“I could have easily died last weekend, but God is not through with me yet,” Bonsall tweeted on Monday. “I am home now after six days in the hospital…my recovery could take awhile. Thanks for the prayers and love shown. I am on the better side now. God is able. Love you all.”
According to the group’s Twitter account on Tuesday, the Oak Ridge Boys have “cleared our schedule quite a bit to give him time to heal.”
