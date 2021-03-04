From Staff Reports
The Oak Mountain Academy boys basketball team advanced to the GISA Class A championship game against Twiggs Academy. The Warriors defeated St. George’s 78-36 Wednesday at Georgia Southwestern State in Americus to reach the finals.
The Warriors were lead by Zuri Greene with 26 points and Brandon Bain with 14 points.
The championship game will be Saturday, also at Georgia Southwestern State, at 12:50 p.m.
