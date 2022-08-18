With the huge, colorfully decorated numbers, 22 and 23, in the background to commemorate the opening of the 2022-2023 school year, students and staff posed for a group picture in front of Oak Mountain Academy in Carrollton on Aug. 12.
The occasion marked the 60th anniversary of the grades PK-12 school located on an 80-acre campus at 222 Cross Plains Road.
“It is so wonderful to have all of our families return to OMA this past Friday," said Head of School Patrick Yuran. "We have definitely missed seeing them every day and have been looking forward to their arrival for several weeks."
"Our buildings and hallways are once again alive with the Warrior energy that makes our school so special! It is going to be a great year on The Mountain – Go Warriors!!” Yuran exclaimed.
Oak Mountain Academy was the brainchild of Carrollton minister, the Rev. Richard Flinn who envisioned a school that wold offer its students a challenging curriculum while adhering to strong moral values in a family-style setting. Flinn joined forces with two prominent Carrollton businessmen, Roy Richards, Sr. and Lynn W. Holmes, in 1962 to open The Children's School in the basement of the Carrolton Presbyterian Church.
Then, two years later in 1964, Oak Mountain Academy opened its doors with 50 students in kindergarten through 8th grade who attended classes in a renovated house and cottage.
In 1968, the school had its first class of graduating seniors, and in 1977 Oak Mountain Academy moved to its current location where it serves approximately 200 students in Pre-K-3 thru 12th grade.
Fully accredited by the SAIS and SACS/AdvanceED, the graduating class of 2021 continued a 59-year history of achieving a 100% college-acceptance rate. During the last five years, OMA students have received $10 million in scholarship offers with an average class size of 12 students.
