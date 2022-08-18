OMA begins 60th school term since opening in 1962

Oak Mountain Academy of Carrollton kicked off its 60th school year on August 12. The grades PK-12 academy opened in 1962. It is currently located on an 88-acre campus at 222 Cross Plains Road in Carrollton. 

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

With the huge, colorfully decorated numbers, 22 and 23, in the background to commemorate the opening of the 2022-2023 school year, students and staff posed for a group picture in front of Oak Mountain Academy in Carrollton on Aug. 12.

The occasion marked the 60th anniversary of the grades PK-12 school located on an 80-acre campus at 222 Cross Plains Road.

