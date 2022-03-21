During the last 60 years, Oak Mountain Academy has grown from a small private school on the outskirts of Carrollton to a venerable academic institution that has graduated hundreds of young men and women and sent them on to careers in medicine, law, education and a myriad of other professions throughout the United States and the world.
Saturday evening on the school's campus located off Cross Plains Road, a large crowd of alumni, faculty, benefactors, and civic leaders gathered to celebrate six decades of what Head Master Patrick J. Yuran called, an "academic community of faith and scholarship."
Oak Mountain Academy opened its doors 1in 1962 inspired by the vision of Rev. Richard Flinn and dedicated to an atmosphere of challenging academic curriculum "while adhering to strong moral values in a family-style setting."
With the the backing and support of two prominent businessmen, Roy Richards, Sr. and Lynn W. Holmes, what was originally known as "The Children's School" became a reality in 1962, beginning in the basement of the Carrollton Presbyterian Church. Two years later, Oak Mountain Academy opened its door with 50 students in kindergarten through eighth grade who attended classes in a renovated house and cottage.
In 1968, Oak Mountain Academy had its first graduation class, and three decades later moved to its current location, currently serving approximately 200 students in PreK-3 through 12th grade.
Saturday night's "Spring Gala and 60th Anniversary Celebration" featured an evening of celebration, fellowship, and dancing to the music of a live orchestra.
Also, an auction of a variety of items ranging from cakes to art work, sports memorabilia, and trips to the beach and world destinations garnered the school several thousand dollars that will help enhance Oak Mountain Academy's legacy for many years to come.
