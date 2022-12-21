The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a wind chill advisory for Carroll County and those neighboring like Haralson and Douglas Counties.
The NWS wind chill advisory has been in effect since Thursday at midnight and will continue until noon on Saturday. A wind chill advisory is issued when wind chill temperatures are potentially hazardous. NWS issues a wind chill advisory when seasonably cold wind chill values but not extremely cold values are expected or occurring. Be sure you and your loved ones dress appropriately and cover exposed skin when venturing outdoors.
According to the NWS, very cold wind chills are expected. Wind chills as low as five below zero are expected. More than just the west Georgia area will be affected by this wind chill. Portions of central, east central, north central, northeast, northwest, southeast and west central Georgia are also a part of the NWS wind chill advisory.
According to Tim Padgett, Carroll County Emergency Director, there is high confidence that we will see unseasonably cold temperatures for all of east Alabama and north Georgia by Friday morning. Temperatures expected to be 20-30 degrees fahrenheit below normal, the coldest air in five to eight years for this area.
“Our area is included in the area that could see rain change to snow with a trace to ½ inch accumulation possible,” Padgett said.
Temperatures are expected to rapidly begin failing behind an arctic front on Friday, per the NWS. Temperatures will fall into the teens and 20s along the I-20 and I- 85 corridors before noon. Further south, temperatures will fall into the lower and middle 30s through the early afternoon. Lows in the teens are expected Saturday morning, per NWS. In addition, windy conditions are anticipated with northwest winds of 15 to 20 miles per hour with frequent gusts of 30 to 40 miles per hour likely, per NWS.
The NWS recommends taking precautionary and preparedness actions. According to the NWS, if you are traveling by car during this time, keep your phone charged, pack extra clothes and blankets and bring extra food in case you become stranded. Other recommendations were to bring pets inside and provide adequate shelter for livestock.
According to the NWS, individuals should winterize outside faucets and pipes before the cold temperatures arrive and leave your inside faucets dripping hot and cold water during prolonged periods where temperatures do not rise above freezing.
The impacts of a wind chill of this caliber could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken. Individuals should avoid outside activities if possible and if you have to go outside dress warmly in coats, gloves and hats, per the NWS.
With temperatures expected to get so low, local agencies, as well as apartment complexes, have begun issuing freeze warnings and ways to prevent residents’ pipes from bursting during this weather. According to NWS, a freeze warning is issued when significant, widespread freezing temperatures are expected.
Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects, tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result, per NWS. In addition, frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
The Whitesburg Water Department released information to make sure residents know how to protect their pipes in freezing weather, which can apply to all of the west Georgia area.
According to Whitesburg Water Department officials, to protect pipes make sure exterior faucets are protected with a foam, insulating cover and disconnect outside water hoses. In addition, make sure foundation vents and crawl space access doors are closed to keep frigid air from infiltrating the crawl space and if you have inside faucets on exterior walls, open cabinet doors to allow warm air to circulate.
Residents can leave water dripping slightly from interior faucets to keep water moving through your pipes. It is good for residents to know where their main water line cutoff valve is located and to keep garage doors closed, especially if there are water supply lines in the garage.
Drivers should watch for patchy black ice/flash freeze as colder air moves in throughout our area, per Padgett.
