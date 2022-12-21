The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a wind chill advisory for Carroll County and those neighboring like Haralson and Douglas Counties.

The NWS wind chill advisory has been in effect since Thursday at midnight and will continue until noon on Saturday. A wind chill advisory is issued when wind chill temperatures are potentially hazardous. NWS issues a wind chill advisory when seasonably cold wind chill values but not extremely cold values are expected or occurring. Be sure you and your loved ones dress appropriately and cover exposed skin when venturing outdoors.

