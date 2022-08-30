A five-year trend shows the number of Carrollton High School Advanced Placement students taking end-of-course AP exams is continuing to increase.
CHS offers a total of 19 AP courses, including the classes recognized for the STEM focus: Statistics, Calculus AB, Calculus BC, Biology, Chemistry, Computer Science Principles, Computer Science A, Physics, and Environmental Science.
Other AP courses that are available are Government, World History, Macroeconomics, U.S. History, Literature/Language, American Literature/Language, Macroeconomics, Psychology, Human Geography, and Art.
In addition to the AP offerings, CHS implemented the International Baccalaureate program in 2012, another route students can pursue to ensure academic rigor through more than a dozen more course offerings.
A chart from the College Board showed that Carrollton High 242 students took AP exams in 2018, and the number has steadily climbed each year since that time. This year, 286 students took an AP exam. A further breakdown indicated that the total number of exams taken by those students was nearly 500.
Not only has participation increased, but scores in AP Calculus, AP Computer Science, and AP Environmental Science were higher than the state and global averages.
“The increased participation on Advanced Placement exams is a tribute to our students and teachers,” said Ian Lyle, CHS principal. “AP students choose to take more rigorous courses that prepare them for college and beyond, and our AP teachers consistently show they not only care about their students, but push them to reach their full potential.”
