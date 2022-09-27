Novis Louise Daniel Yates Smith

Novis Louise Daniel Yates Smith, age 90 of Roopville, Georgia passed away on Tuesday, September 27, 2022. She was born September 20, 1932, in Randolph County, Alabama, the daughter of the late R.N. Daniel and Bertha Geter Daniel.

Mrs. Novis was a homemaker for over 50 years and a longtime member of Sardis Baptist Church. She found enjoyment in blooming flowers, birds singing, and afternoons spent sitting on the porch. However, she cherished the time she got to spend with her family the most. Mrs. Novis will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

To plant a tree in memory of Novis Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

