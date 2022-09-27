Novis Louise Daniel Yates Smith, age 90 of Roopville, Georgia passed away on Tuesday, September 27, 2022. She was born September 20, 1932, in Randolph County, Alabama, the daughter of the late R.N. Daniel and Bertha Geter Daniel.
Mrs. Novis was a homemaker for over 50 years and a longtime member of Sardis Baptist Church. She found enjoyment in blooming flowers, birds singing, and afternoons spent sitting on the porch. However, she cherished the time she got to spend with her family the most. Mrs. Novis will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her children, Chris Yates, Beth & Rodney East, and Donna & Sherri Smith; daughter-in-law, Muriel Yates; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Novis was preceded in death by her husbands, Durell Yates, Hollin Yates, and James Harold Smith; son, Randy Yates; sisters, Gleamer Buchanan and Bennie Fletcher; and brothers, Horris Daniel and Elton Daniel.
Funeral Services will be conducted on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Funeral Home with Rev. Darnell Teal officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from noon until the hour of service. Interment will follow in Sardis Baptist Church Cemetery.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
