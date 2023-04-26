"This is the word of the Lord to Zerubbabel: Not by might nor by power, but by My Spirit”, says the Lord of hosts." — Zachariah 4:6.

Many people believe that to survive in the is world a person must be strong, tough, unbending and harsh, the key words are, ‘by My Spirit. As you live for God, determine not to trust in your own abilities, instead, depend on God and work in the power of His Spirit.

