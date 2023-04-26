"This is the word of the Lord to Zerubbabel: Not by might nor by power, but by My Spirit”, says the Lord of hosts." — Zachariah 4:6.
Many people believe that to survive in the is world a person must be strong, tough, unbending and harsh, the key words are, ‘by My Spirit. As you live for God, determine not to trust in your own abilities, instead, depend on God and work in the power of His Spirit.
Don’t let the ungrateful people in your life mess it up for the people that really need you. You can’t cut everybody off, you’re the only person some people have. I am not the person from my past. I have grown a lot since then. I am not the person from my present because I have so much farther to go. I am the person of the future, with all my past mistakes written on my sleeve as encouragement, and as a reminder of where I have come from and motivation for where I am going. Stop allowing people who don’t know your story or your heart to have an opinion in your life.
Crying is how your heart speaks, when your lips can’t explain the pain you feel. Nothing can stand against our God. Whatever you face in life, if you will just hold your peace and remain at rest. God promises He will fight your battles. He will make a way even when you don’t see a way. It's not always demons we’re fighting. Sometimes it’s just consequences of our bad choices and decisions.
Forgive yourself first. Release the need to replay a negative situation over and over in your mind. Do not become a hostage to your past by always reviewing and reliving your mistakes. Do not remind yourself of what should have, could have or would have been. Release it and let it go.
There’s a blessing waiting for you. Why not check your heart for unforgiveness, to see if it might be clogging your blessing pipe. Never judge someone based on someone else’s opinion. May the peace of God rest upon you. Love and happiness.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.