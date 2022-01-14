A garden shed has been on my wish list for a long time now. For at least ten years I have purchased most every garden magazine that had a garden shed pictured on the cover. A garden magazine with no shed on the cover was left on the shelf. It was the picture of the garden shed that spoke my language. Nothing beats a garden shed when it comes to storing your garden tools right there in the garden where they belong. Let’s face it, the garage is just not big enough for garden tools, camping equipment, sports gear, the car and the truck, not to mention all that stuff you just can’t do without.
Each garden shed has its own unique appeal. It can be painted to match your house, painted a vibrant color of your choice, or the wood can be left untouched for a more rustic or woodsy look. Garden sheds may also be adorned with whatever type of artsy material that suits your fancy. It’s your shed, so you get to choose the look you want. Garden sheds can be repurposed, reclaimed, or brand new. They can be rather expensive unless you are pretty creative. Since I’m always on the lookout for garden sheds and have a folder of garden shed photos on my phone, you might have figured out that I am fascinated with cute little out-buildings that have purpose and charm.
Repurposing an Outdoor Building
My most favorite garden shed of all time belonged to my mother. When she retired 26 years ago, she repurposed a rickety little old chicken house into a shed as a place to store her garden tools. First, she traded with a grandson to fix the tin roof and shore-up the walls with some new wood. She cleaned the remnants of the chicken house from the concrete floor. Then, she hammered big nails on a wall to hang her long-handled tools and water hoses. She fastened wooden crates on a wall to hold small hand tools. She put some shelves up to hold flower pots, chemicals, sprayers, and fertilizer. She hung old bushel baskets to store bulbs, seeds and anything else that she deemed salvageable. On the back of the shed was a place to park the riding mower, push mower, garden cart, gasoline containers, and tomato cages. My mama would give you the shirt off her back and any tool you wanted, but as the serious gardener she was, she put a lock on the door to keep her tools safe.
Creating a Garden Shed on the Back of an Existing Building
My friend, whose husband is pretty good with a hammer and a saw, created a garden shed space on the back side of the garage. There were no walls to be built since a tin roof was extended out about eight feet from the existing brick wall of the garage. No new materials were bought, only salvaged materials were used. A gutter taken down from another house found its place here to catch rainwater for flowers. An old sink rescued from a house that was being torn down was added. A table was brought from the barn and put in place for a potting table. Shelves that were bought years earlier at an auction house finally had a place to call home. Since my gardener friend is a chicken farmer, of course there were nesting boxes to be hung up. The total cost for the project was $14 for the nails to put it all together.
Making that Store-Bought Building Your Own
Whether you buy a storage shed at a lot on the side of the highway, get one delivered from a big box store, or order a kit and put it together, you can still make it your own. Add a flower box under the window, a cupola on the roof, hang a stained-glass window from an antique or unique store. You can even add a stone patio just big enough for a garden bench with pots and pots of flowers. Plant blooming annuals or perennials on the sunny side and coleus, hosta, and ferns on the shady side. Add some grasses for height and maybe a crape myrtle at the far corner. There is a native dogwood tree that towers over the side of the garden shed and would make a great shade for visiting with friends, reading with the grands, or shelling peas from the garden. Makes my heart happy just to think about it.
If you have gardening questions or want more information, contact a Master Gardener Extension Volunteer at the UGA Cooperative Extension Carroll County office at 900 Newnan Road or at 770-836-8546 and via email at ccmg@uga.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.