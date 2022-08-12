Bob and Becky live on a farm in Vermont. They make ice cream there. The brand is “The Sisters of Anarchy.” The reason for the name? Their wild, smart, talented daughters – Lily, Sunshine, and Maggie. I worked with the girls a couple of years ago on a jingle for their company – a rap about ice cream. Don’t judge me till you hear it, that’s all I’m asking. https://sistersofanarchyicecream.com/community-chaos/#theme-song

Anyway, a decade ago, Bob and his bride Becky took off for the Left Coast, far away from their families that lived in Vermont. One day I got a call from Bob. He and Becky were called home immediately for a family emergency. This was their quandary. Did they take the three babies with them, or leave them back in California? Since it was a high-stress circumstance, they asked me if I would consider babysitting for the endurance of their trip. Lilly was 2 3/4 years old. Sunshine was 9 months. I agreed happily.

