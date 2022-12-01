The Blue Door Gallery’s eponymous door stands open this crisp fall evening, welcoming me into an airy, light-filled, collective space showcasing some of Carrollton’s finest artists. Laura Walty Smith stands at an easel, paintbrush in hand. When she turns to welcome me, I notice a swipe of red paint on her cheek. The whole scene couldn’t have been composed any better if I had staged it myself, every box checked on the list of what an artist should be.

Except Laura Smith is nothing like what I expected. Don’t get me wrong. She’s the real deal: talented, visionary, award-winning, but her story was certainly not what I had anticipated.

