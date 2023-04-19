What happens when birds fly the nest? They spread their wings and land in new places, starting their own nests. My sister and I grew up as thick as thieves, barely stopping our stream-of-consciousness speak, not even while we were showering or trying to sleep. There was so much to discuss and figure out. I am lucky and grateful that I had a sister like that, to share life with and filter the world by. She is the younger, but really the more grown-up, or at least the most driven. I was a second mother to her, feeling responsible to shelter and protect her...but she arrived with plenty of grit of her own. She walked out with an agenda and heaven help anyone who stands in her way. She is a force of nature

For many years, after we married and started having bucketloads of children, our paths were side-by-side, right along with our parents’ paths. I had much guilt if I ever departed from what they thought was the right thing to do, and their wisdom and insight will guide me all my days. But God didn’t tell us to be cookie cutters of our folks. He said, “leave and cleave” when you hitch your wagon to a spouse.

