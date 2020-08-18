I woke up to a rare, cool August morning. I stumbled in the dark to let the dog out. She's extra, and won't go the bathroom (or even eat) if I'm not right there with her.
She's an old, retired Aussie show dog and has lived for several years with my sister, outside with a pile of other dogs. When she came to live with us, I had to potty train her and adapt her to indoor living. Since she's very intelligent and saw her big chance to live in comfort, she learned quickly what the rules are. But now, she thinks she's a princess and I'm afraid she's got me trained too. She's like Velcro -- always by my side. I can't do anything without her right there with me.
I happen to like that, except that it's guilt-inducing when she won't even eat unless I stay close by to let her finish. Our little forays into the yard are always accompanied by Matilda the cat. She's also apparently from royalty. They groom each other and talk about the weather. Pets are one of God's wonderful gifts.
As I stepped onto our delicious front porch, it was sweet to drink in the sweet air this morning. It made me remember that it won't always be August.
Way back when we homeschooled our kids, back when folks thought we were criminals for doing it, I'd start school the first of August because it was too hot to play outside anyhow. We got more done between then and Thanksgiving than the rest of the year. By April, our brains were buzzing out the window and Pa would declare school's out. We did that for 19 years, another lifetime away.
I feel for all these families that are being forced to do it now. Only God could compel me, back in the day, but I'm mighty glad we did it. Our children, now grown, are independent, Biblical thinkers and also intelligent, hard workers. And anybody that worries about socialization should examine my kids ... they can mix with everybody from old folks to babies. In fact, they're actually more social because they're comfortable with people not even in their own peer group. God's grace, again. I'm not that wonderful, being impatient and flighty, prone to change and distraction. But God's a whole lot bigger than us.
With the chaotic, swirling times we are in currently, it's easy to descend into worry and fear. It seems to invite both frenzy and lethargy at the same time. I'm trying to get my eyes off of me, get into the Word every morning ... even if it's just one thorough chapter, and keep throwing my cares on Christ. Drag myself away from social media, don't get stuck watching the news, find at least one person to bless each day.
We're going to get through this, no matter if it's in a pine box. It's just the truth. I'm choosing to live, not cower. As Teddy Roosevelt so aptly put it: "We are face to face with our destiny and we must meet it with a high and resolute courage; let us live in the harness, striving mightily; let us rather run the risk of wearing out than rusting out." Preach.
Rosemarie Norton is an artist and Realtor who lives on Magnolia Street in Villa Rica. Catch up with her at magnoliastreetrose.blogspot.com or rosemariesembellishments.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.