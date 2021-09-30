Our annual beach trip was loud, funny and not nearly long enough. Red Tide kept us pinned to the pool until Wednesday, where we drew three extended days out on the beach.
The ocean has its own personality, or should I say personalities because she is moody. One day shy and coquettish, another loud and brassy.
The salt water was warm, the sun hot but the wind was chilly. We enjoyed the fool out of those days, then retreated to the house with showers, food and naps. Then there was more food, kids to bed, and the adults rounded up for talks, questions, games and laughs. We all laughed so hard one night, I think I might have broken a rib. Laughter is surely the best medicine.
God has gifted us with nine grandchildren so far, with number 10 on the way. But our first three were gifts from all three sons, within seven months of each other. Each son bragged in turn that his was a boy, but all three were girls, each pretty as a picture, sweet as sugar and sassy as a jaybird.
Our last day at the beach, I took a little walk with two of them. We had great fun on our turns around the sand. I told them both that I was glad I’ve lost fat and that I could move more easily now.
Annabelle looked at me, puzzled, and said “Yaya, I didn’t think you were fat.” Then Eden said, “I didn’t think you were, either.” That’s a funny thing, because our third granddaughter, Madelyn, said something similar recently as well. It was one of the sweetest and purest things they could have said to me.
These beautiful children didn’t see me as an object or as simply the frame that I wear. They just know me as their Yaya. What a precious gift.
But then Eden said, “Yaya, I know that it must be hard for you not to eat the things we get to eat, but I’m so glad you eat right, because now you are so much more energetic!”
Now if that isn’t an incentive to keep on the straight and narrow, I don’t know what is.
How I bless God for these gifts of His. Time is short, life is fleeting. He sent these 10 souls to us and He has kept several for Himself. There’s work, sleep, stress, joy, downturns and paydays. Blessed be the name of the Lord.
Rosemarie Norton is an artist and Realtor who lives on Magnolia Street in Villa Rica. Catch up with her at magnoliastreetrose.blogspot.com or rosemariesembellishments.com
