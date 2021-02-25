My toes had been cold all day, no matter what kind of socks I put on.
I resist footwear ... it just ain’t natural. When winter comes and I put my poor Hobbit feet under wraps, I’m sure the world is grateful, but my digits yearn for the sea, the sand, the mud, and especially the cool moss that is our front yard. I think there’s good stuff going on when our bare feet are right down on the earth, absorbing those beautiful minerals. My Yankee Grandma would’ve scolded me all these years for my ways, if she could have seen what I was doing ... but my Southern MawMaw would’ve approved.
Either way, on this chilly day I yanked off those socks and headed out the door to the front stoop. The air was windy and chilly, but in the sun it was sweetly warm. The dog and cat tilted their heads to the west and drank it in with me. For the first time in days, I got toasty.
It’s a strange thing to be all alone in my house. Baby girl got married last summer; my three sons and their wives are raising families in their corners of the world, not too far away, thankfully. I hear Ken stirring, insanely early in the morning, but then I drift back to sleep. Yes, I have much work to do, but no toddlers pulling for breakfast or vague thoughts of what I need to do for supper are haunting me first thing.
I used to buy crates of food from Sam’s to keep up with the appetites of my lumberjacks. Now I pop into Publix or Aldi or send my little list to Ken to gather things before he heads home from work. It’s a different world, a different season. I couldn’t have imagined it when my house was full of three mangy boy creatures and one quiet ballerina. My lunch breaks now include one episode off HGTV and maybe a little siesta on the front porch, while eating my healthy food. Mid-day used to be a wild scramble to fill up everybody’s tanks. There’s a reason God gives babies to the young.
They’re saying it’s going to be near 70 degrees today. I’m planning on shedding those socks again, once I get some of these chores and clients taken care of. Villa Rica dreamin’ ...
Rosemarie Norton is an artist and Realtor who lives on Magnolia Street in Villa Rica. Catch up with her at magnoliastreetrose.blogspot.com or rosemaresembellishments.com
